Tip-Off Times Announced for Women’s Basketball Home Games

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Oct. 17, 2019) – The ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday the tip-off times for Buccaneer women’s basketball home games.

Brittney Ezell and Co. will open the season at Freedom Hall against the University of Tennessee at 7 p.m. The rest of the Bucs home games will take place in Brooks Gym with weekday contests scheduled for 7 p.m., while the Blue and Gold will put the ball in the air at 2 p.m. on weekends. The only exceptions to the aforementioned times are the following home dates:

Thursday, Nov. 21 vs. Radford, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. Converse College, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Chattanooga, 1 p.m.

The Bucs, who have finished top-three in the Southern Conference four of the last five seasons, host two Power 5 schools this season, while the rest of the Southern Conference hosts just two combined. ETSU’s 15 home games are their most in three years and second-most since the 2013-14 campaign.

To ensure your spot for all 15, call the ETSU Ticket Office at 423-439-3878 or purchase them online at ETSUBucs.com, season passes currently available for as low as $50.

For more information on ETSU Women’s Basketball, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the women’s basketball page.