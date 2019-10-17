LIVE NOW /
Tip-Off Times Announced for Women’s Basketball Home Games

College Sports

by: Mike Gallagher

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Oct. 17, 2019)The ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday the tip-off times for Buccaneer women’s basketball home games.

Brittney Ezell and Co. will open the season at Freedom Hall against the University of Tennessee at 7 p.m. The rest of the Bucs home games will take place in Brooks Gym with weekday contests scheduled for 7 p.m., while the Blue and Gold will put the ball in the air at 2 p.m. on weekends. The only exceptions to the aforementioned times are the following home dates:

Thursday, Nov. 21 vs. Radford, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. Converse College, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Chattanooga, 1 p.m.

The Bucs, who have finished top-three in the Southern Conference four of the last five seasons, host two Power 5 schools this season, while the rest of the Southern Conference hosts just two combined. ETSU’s 15 home games are their most in three years and second-most since the 2013-14 campaign.

To ensure your spot for all 15, call the ETSU Ticket Office at 423-439-3878 or purchase them online at ETSUBucs.com, season passes currently available for as low as $50.

For more information on ETSU Women’s Basketball, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the women’s basketball page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

