‘TIME TO GET PAID’: ETSU men’s basketball players react to NCAA rule change on compensation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – History on July 1, 2021.

“Honestly, everybody’s excited,” ETSU men’s basketball senior Vonnie Patterson said.

NCAA athletes can now make money off their name, image and likeness.

“Extremely excited to hear that you can make your own money now a lot of people have been going through a lot of things lately on and off the court people still have lives of their own so this would be a great help for people who need money this will help families who can’t support their kids,” Patterson said.

ETSU athletic director Scott Carter released a statement to News Channel 11 Sports Thursday:

ETSU is working with the NCAA, Southern Conference and state legislation regarding Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). We are committed to educating our student-athletes, and following all the laws and rules related to this topic. With the approval of compliance and legal counsel, every measure of support will be provided for our student-athletes. Scott Carter, East Tennessee State University athletic director

Players like Patterson are ready to make some moves.

“If a sponsor reached out to me first I would like to know what they’re talking about and just go from there but I mean this is a new step,” Patterson said.

Fellow senior Ledarrius Brewer is also excited. He is ok with a system that allows some of his fellow athletes may get paid, even if he does not.

“At the same time I haven’t been making anything for four years so if he’s getting $500 that him he got that deal they see something that they like about him so I feel like he deserves that and at the same time if I’m not maybe I should work harder I should do something better to get that deal,” Brewer said.

For some athletes, this isn’t just side cash to use at the arcade. Supporters say this helps cover outside living expenses and builds financial literacy before athletes hit the real world.

“Going pro is not guaranteed so if you can start building your finances and saving some money for the future it would be a good idea to sponsor and get paid and use your own name to make some money,” ETSU men’s basketball graduate senior Silas Adheke said.