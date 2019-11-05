Thompson Named Bednarik Award Player of the Week

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Junior kicker Brent Cimaglia was named one of the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award "Stars of the Week", as announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission on Monday.

Cimaglia continued his stellar 2019 season in last Saturday's 30-7 victory over UAB, connecting on all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra points for 12 total points.

The Nashville native scored UT's first nine points against the Blazers, nailing kicks from 36, 48 and 53 yards out. The 53-yarder in the second quarter was a new career-long and marked the longest made field goal by a Vol since Jeff Hall also made one from 53 yards back in 1995.

On the year, Cimaglia has connected on 18 of his 20 field-goal attempts and is a perfect 24-for-24 on PATs. He leads the SEC and is tied for third in the nation in field goals made and also leads the conference in field goal percentage (90.0 percent). Cimaglia has made eight field goals of 40-plus yards this season and has made 20 of his last 22 field goal attempts dating back to last year.