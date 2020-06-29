The Latest: Austin Peay has 11 athletes test positive for COVID-19

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Austin Peay has suspended voluntary workouts and closed its facilities after a cluster of positive tests for the coronavirus among its athletes.

The Governors currently have 11 athletes who have tested positive. The FCS-level school in Clarksville, Tennessee, did not identify the sports involved.

Austin Peay closed its facilities Saturday. Athletic director Gerald Harrison said in a statement Monday that the positive tests are regrettable but procedures put in place worked as expected. That includes isolating those who tested positive along with people at risk through contract tracing in self-quarantine.

Austin Peay also is cleaning and disinfecting its facilities.

Austin Peay won the Ohio Valley Conference football championship last season and lost in the FCS quarterfinals.

___

The Carolina Hurricanes will help deliver meals to local healthcare workers to thank them for their work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The team announced a five-week program Monday to deliver 1,000 meals in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. It begins Wednesday when Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour assists with the first delivery, this one to the UNC Health Wakebrook behavioral health campus in Raleigh.

More meals will be delivered each Wednesday through July.

___

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says minor league center fielder Hunter Bishop has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Zaidi says Bishop got his test result on Friday and has mild symptoms.

Bishop would have been on the club’s roster of 51 players announced Monday for the start of camp later this week. Zaidi says Bishop is in Arizona and wasn’t around any others from the organization.

The 22-year-old Bishop is the team’s first-round draft pick from 2019, selected 10th overall out of Arizona State. The Giants are planning their first workout Friday.

___

Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill says a player who was asymptomatic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hill didn’t identify the player, but said he “feels great” and will go through MLB protocol to join the team.

Hill said he would be surprised if any Marlins players opt of the season because of health concerns.

___

Longtime Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman and teammate Joe Ross have decided not to play this season.

General manager Mike Rizzo said Zimmerman and Ross opted out “for the personal health and safety of themselves and their loved ones,” adding the team supports their decisions.

Zimmerman said in a statement his family situation factored into his decision. His mother is at high risk for complications from the coronavirus because she has multiple sclerosis, and he has three young children, including a newborn. He told The Associated Press last week he was still undecided on whether to play.

As part of his announcement, the 35-year-old Zimmerman said he’s not retiring.

Ross is a 27-year-old right-hander with five years of major league experience, all with Washington.