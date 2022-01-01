Tennessee Volunteer football can see culture change within the program

Nashville, TN — The college football season came to an end Thursday night for the Tennessee Volunteers when they were beaten in overtime by Purdue 48-45 in overtime in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.

After the game, first-year Vols head coach Josh Heupel did his best to paint a pretty picture of the progress Tennessee has made since his hiring in late January.



Heupel, said the way Tennessee’s players “competed” and how they reacted to the loss offered reminders of the culture change he has seen throughout the program this year.