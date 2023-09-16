KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two of Zoo Knoxville’s animals chose who they think will be the winner of this week’s game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators.

Zoo Knoxville shared a video of their two Cuban Crocodiles, Miguel and Rose, being given the choice between two “croc biscuits,” one representing Florida and the other representing Tennessee.

A handler threw both biscuits into the tank with Miguel and Rose and the Tennessee biscuit was selected first. Both biscuits were eaten, but the week three college football pick for the win down in the swamp was Tennessee.

So far, Zoo Knoxville’s animals have been successful in picking winning teams this season.

Last Week, Zoo Knoxville posted a video of Willow the Red Panda picking between the Vols and Austin Peay. In addition to initially soiling the Austin Peay choice, Willow selected Vols as the winner before they beat Austin Peay 30-13.