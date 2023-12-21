KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Zakai Zeigler scored 13 points and Santiago Vescovi added 12 as No. 8 Tennessee overcame poor shooting in the second half and beat Tarleton State 65-46 Thursday night.

This was exactly the kind of game we thought we were going to have, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. (Tarleton State) is one of the slowest playing teams in the country. It’s a low-possession game. You have to grind it out. Every possession counts.

The Volunteers (9-3) shot 2 for 17 in the first nine minutes of the second half. However, Tennessee’s lead never dipped below nine points in that time. The Volunteers shot 6 for 28 in the second half.

(Starting the second half) we told them to strap their shoes up and tighten up, said Joseph Jones, Tarleton State’s acting head coach while Billy Gillispie is away with a medical situation. (Playing physical) is what we teach every day. We want to be the toughest team on the floor every night.

Josiah-Jordan James added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee.

The Texans (8-4) used an aggressive defense and cut their deficit to six points with about five minutes remaining. Devon Barnes led Tarleton State with 12 points, while Lue Williams and KiAndre Gaddy added 10 point apiece.

â€œWe had a chance to stretch it out in the second half, but didn’t,â€� Barnes said. â€œSometimes you shoot (well), sometimes you don’t. Everything we do is preparing us for the (Southeastern Conference). This will help us.”

Vescovi made two free throws and drew a charge that set up a layup by Jordan Gainey, pushing The Volunteers’ lead back to 10 points.

Tennessee trailed by two points in the first half before going on a 15-2 run and taking a 25-14 lead. Tarleton State never recovered. Vescovi and Dalton Knecht each scored five points in the run and the Vols led 39-25 at the break.