Why S. Carolina fans will hold up three fingers on first play of 3rd quarter vs Tennessee

Kym Hilinski, right, watches the video board with her sons Ryan Hilinski, left, and Kelly Hilinski before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and San Jose State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Kym Hilinski’s son Tyler Hilinski, who was a Washington State quarterback, died as a result of suicide in January. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here’s why you’ll see South Carolina fans in Neyland Stadium holding up three fingers on the first play of the third quarter against Tennessee on Saturday.

The Gamecocks are led by freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who wears no. 3 in honor of his older brother. Last year, Tyler Hilinski, a quarterback at Washington State, was found dead by suicide. He was 21 years old.

At games across the SEC, fans, players and coaches alike have held up three fingers on the first play of the third quarter, paying tribute to the Washington State No. 3 and the family’s non-profit foundation, Hilinski’s Hope Foundation.

Forever to Three 👌@GamecockFB players, coaches and fans honor Tyler Hilinski before the first snap of the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/3ewXiUoJ6H — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 19, 2019

‘Hilinski’s Hope Foundation’, raises money to fund programs that help educate, advocate and destigmatize mental illness. The foundation has raised nearly half a million dollars and partners with the NCAA and SEC to continue to raise awareness on college campuses.

After Tyler Hilinski’s passing in January 2018, his family created a non-profit foundation, @HilinskisHope. Its message? “If you’re struggling, it’s okay to speak up.” pic.twitter.com/pCcBHH5UvH — E60 (@E60) October 23, 2019

The tradition of raising three fingers on the first play of the third quarter was actually started by two sisters and S. Carolina cheerleaders, Gabby & Mariah Comeau.

For more information on Tyler Hilinski, the Hilinski’s Hope Foundation programs or how to donate, visit www.hilinskishope.org.

Tennessee will host South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. EST. It will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.