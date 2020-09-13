Where to find VFL’s around the NFL on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee is well represented across the NFL as the league embarks on its 101st season. In total, 24 former Vols were listed on active rosters following the NFL’s roster cuts a week ago, while another 10 had earned spots on practice squads.
20 of the leagues 32 teams have a VFL on the roster, with the Pittsburgh Steelers boasting the most (4) after acquiring Josh Dobbs and Dustin Colquitt following roster-cuts.
Below is a complete list of former Tennessee players on NFL active or practice squad rosters entering the 2020 season, beginning with the organization that has the most VFLs on roster.
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Cam Sutton, DB
Josh Dobbs, QB
Dustin Colquitt, P
Daniel McCullers, DT (Practice Squad)
- New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara, RB
Marquez Callaway, WR
Shy Tuttle, DT
- Baltimore Ravens
Morgan Cox, LS
Nigel Warrior, DB (Practice Squad)
Eli Wolf, TE (Practice Squad)
- Chicago Bears
Tyler Bray, QB (Practice Squad)
Cordarelle Patterson, WR
- Denver Broncos
Alexander Johnson, LB
Ja’Waun James, OT
- Detroit Lions
Justin Coleman, CB
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB
- Las Vegas Raiders
Jason Witten, TE
Kendal Vickers, DE
- New York Jets
Kyle Phillips, DE
Josh Malone, WR (Practice Squad)
- Philadelphia Eagles
Derek Barnett, DE
Malik Jackson, DT
- San Francisco 49ers
Emmanual Moseley, CB
Jauan Jennings, WR (Practice Squad)
- Atlanta Falcons
Luke Stocker, TE
- Buffalo Bills
Jason Croom, TE (Practice Squad)
- Cincinnati Bengals
Khalil McKenzie, DT (Practice Squad)
- Carolina Panthers
Michael Palardy, P (NFI/Reserve)
- Cleveland Browns
John Kelly, RB (Practice Squad)
- Houston Texans
Zach Fulton, OL
- Los Angeles Rams
Daniel Bituli, LB (Practice Squad)
- Minnesota Vikings
Britton Colquitt, P
- New England Patriots
Jakob Johnson, FB
- Seattle Seahawks
Darrel Taylor,DE (NFI/Reserve)