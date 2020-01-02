What you need to know: 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 Sports is in Jacksonville, Florida where we have brought you complete coverage all week of the 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The Tennessee Vols will take on the Indiana Hoosiers at 7 p.m. EST on January 2.

If you are headed to the game, below we’ve listed a few events happening before kickoff!

3-6:30 p.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Tailgate Party at Daily’s Place Flex Field (Free, Open to the Public)

4:15 p.m. Indiana Pep Rally at Daily’s Place Amphitheater (Free with Game Ticket)

4:45 p.m. Tennessee Pep Rally (Free with Game Ticket)

5-6:30 p.m. Pre-game concert featuring Yacht Rock Revue at Daily’s Place Amphitheater (Free with Game Ticket)

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.