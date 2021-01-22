‘Welcome to Rocky Top’ UT Chancellor Donde Plowman welcomes Danny White to Knoxville

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman welcomes new Athletic Director Danny White at the airport on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Photo Courtesy of Donde Plowman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The eagle has landed.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman was on hand at the airport this morning as the university’s new athletic director landed in Knoxville.

Danny White is taking the helm of the athletic program following the retirement of Phillip Fulmer.

White became the Central Florida athletic director in 2015. The Knights have experienced rapid growth under White. After going winless in 2015, the program has since posted consecutive American Athletic Conference football championships, multiple bowl appearances, and a 25-game winning streak.

UCF finished 2017 as the only undefeated team in the nation and defeated Auburn 34-27 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. He previously worked in the SEC as a senior associate athletic director at Ole Miss.

The UCF men’s and women’s basketball teams, the baseball team, and the soccer team have also made NCAA tournament appearances during his tenure at the school.

During his tenure at University of Central Florida, teams combined for 25 consecutive semesters with a 3.0 GPA or better, and a record 253 Knights earned spots on the 2019 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.