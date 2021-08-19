Volunteers Brian Maurer announces he will enter the transfer portal

Knoxville, TN — The shoe has finally dropped for Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer … Just over a week ago, Maurer reported on Instagram “They took my dream after 4 days” and then he never showed up for practice again.

Today he announced he’s entered the transfer portal and posted a farewell message to Vol nation…. Where Maurer ends up next remains to be seen.



Maurer entered camp as part of a four-man battle at the quarterback position, alongside redshirt senior Hendon Hooker, a transfer from Virginia Tech, redshirt junior Joe Milton, a transfer from Michigan, and sophomore Harrison Bailey.

In 12 games over the last two seasons, Maurer accounted for 647 yards from scrimmage, throwing for 550 and rushing for 97. He completed 37 of 81 pass attempts and threw two touchdown passes. He played in just four games last season, accounting for only 50 yards of total offense.