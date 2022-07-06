Knoxville, TN — Depending on what Ben Joyce, the 100 mile an hour fireball thrower decides, the Tennessee Volunteers could have opponents this upcoming season seeing double.

If Ben Joyce returns for his red-shirt senior season he’ll be joined by his twin brother Zach a former Tennessee Baseball commit out of Walters State Community College who took time off from the game after Tommy John surgery…

Zach has always dreamed of playing for the Vols, but depression and anxiety interrupted the timing……After two years away from the game he loves …. to work on his mental health … Zach is back and openly talking about his struggles.

“There is stigma around you know and just being able to lift that the biggest thing I said for me is being able to open up about it being able to talk about and that is the big thing I want me people to know you can talk about it and it’s something people go through Dickey has gone through it and I talked to JP Arencibia an All-Star MLB catcher it’s something that’s normal and it happens you just need to talk about it because bottling it up is what makes it worse I knew the position I was in when I had to step away so the being able to open is the biggest thing that helped me so much.”