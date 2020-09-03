Vols Yves Pons talks about the decision to return to “Rocky Top”

Knoxville, TN — Just last month many wondered if Tennessee volunteer Yves Pons would return for his senior season or make the jump to the NBA.

Pons was seriously considering a jump to the next level, but he was receiving little feedback and the lack of actual physical tryouts for coaches and scouts tipped his decision towards a return to Tennessee.

“The process was really hard on top of making a decision. There were some days where I wanted to come back and some days where felt like it was time for me to go. There were a lot of ups and downs, says Pons.”