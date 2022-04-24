GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – Down to their final strike, Tennessee turned the table on SEC foe Florida, scoring three runs in the ninth inning and blasting a go-ahead home run in the eleventh to secure the sweep on Sunday.

The Gators got to work early, scoring on a hit by pitch and sac fly in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Jac Caglianone single-handedly doubled the lead to 4-0 with a solo home run in the fourth inning and a sixth inning sac fly.

But, the wheels started turning for Tennessee in the seventh inning, as a Trey Gilbert groundout brought home the visitors’ first run.

The Gators’ lead would remain 4-1 into the ninth inning, until Jorel Ortega sliced it in half with a solo home run to left center field. Then, with two outs, Christian Moore delivered a 2-RBI single into left field, tying the game, 4-4.

Neither team scored in the tenth inning. But Moore, the ninth-inning hero, sent the first pitch of his eleventh inning at bat over the left field wall, giving the Vols their first lead of the game at 6-4.

Florida crushed a ball deep to left field with two outs in the bottom of the eleventh, but Christian Scott robbed a home run to end the game.

Moore’s pair of clutch hits and four RBIs led the Big Orange offensive effort, as Redmond Walsh earned the win, while allowing no hits in the final three innings.

“Just a tremendous character win by our guys and kind of bailed me out because I would have looked like a clown coming back and ruining things the way the team’s been playing,” Vols head coach Tony Vitello said after returning from a four-game suspension.

The win secured Tennessee’s first sweep against Florida since 2001, as the top team in college baseball improved its record to 37-3.

The Vols will return to Knoxville to host Xavier on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.