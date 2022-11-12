KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The historic year for Tennessee football saw their seniors receive a worthy win for their last game inside Neyland Stadium as the Vols battled to a 66-24 victory over Missouri.

Tennessee opened the scoring first and never trailed. Backed by a sold out crowd, the Vols saw an impressive third quarter filled with three straight touchdowns to secure a heavy lead: Hyatt brought in a 68-yd reception, Princeton Fant tacked on one for 2-yds and Jaylen Wright punched in a 1-yd rush.

Jalin Hyatt was outstanding this afternoon, the wide receiver brought in two touchdowns, pass the 1000+ yards in a season mark and recorded 355 yards. Quarterback Hendon Hooker went 25-of-35 for 355 yards and 3 touchdowns.

A quick stop from the Tennessee defense allowed the Vols offense to show they were back on track early against Missouri.

With the help of a 38-yd pass from Hooker to Bru McCoy, the Vols first drive of the afternoon was finished out by a 10-yd run from Jabari Small with 11:05 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers seemed to find some renewed energy on offense mid-first quarter. An offside penalty on the Vols defense during a Missouri field goal attempt proved costly, the Tigers’ Luther Burden finding the end zone for a 4-yd touchdown on the very next play to tie it up 7-7.

A 30-yd pass from Hooker to Jalin Hyatt in the beginning of the second quarter set up a 3-yd punch into the checkerboards for Jaylen Wright.

The Vols offense continued to prove they had returned to this season’s typical fashion with a 19-yd touchdown pass from Hooker to Fant just minutes later for a 21-7 Vols lead.

It was back and forth responses after that, a 43-yd Missouri touchdown from Brady Cook to Tauskie Dove, followed by a 14-yd run into the end zone from Hendon Hooker brought the Vols to a 28-14 lead.

Mizzou had one last attempt before the break, a 32-yd field goal from Harrison Mevis put the game within 11 for the Tigers at the half.

The Tigers came out with fire in the second half, Dominic Lovett closing the gap to four with a 38-yd touchdown. Tennessee was quick to raise it, 25 seconds later it was Hyatt lighting up the field with a 68-yd score, Vols pulled away 28-24.

With their standout third quarter, Tennessee entered the final stretch with a 49-24 lead. A 46-yd Chase McGrath and Ramal Keyton touchdown extended the Vols to 31 unanswered points, 66-24 over the Tigers.