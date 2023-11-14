KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nine players scored for No. 7 Tennessee, as the Big Orange coasted to an 82-61 win over Wofford on Tuesday night.

SEC Player of the Week, Dalton Knecht, led the Vols with 18 points in the win, while also grabbing three rebounds. Jorday Gainey chipped in 16 points off the bench, as well.

Tennessee (3-0) shot 45.8% (27-59) from the floor, while knocking down an efficient 11-of-27 (40.7%) triples on the evening.

The SoCon visitors were paced by Corey Tripp’s 19 points, while Chase Cormier added 15 points of his own in the loss.

The Big Orange will head for Hawaii next, as they face Syracuse in the Maui Invitational on Monday. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. ET.