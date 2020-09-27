Vols vs. Gamecocks: Tennessee Vols win season opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Vols launched the 2020-2021 season with a big win Saturday night, defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-27.

Senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano went 19-31 passing for 259 yards and a TD pass to wide receiver Josh Palmer. Guarantano also ran for a touchdown.

The Vols punted the ball away with the lead and under two minutes to go, but the punt touched a South Carolina player, and the Vols recovered and eventually ran out the clock.

Running back Ty Chandler led the Vols with 83 yards rushing. Eric Gray ran for 43 yards and a touchdown.

This starts the SEC’s conference-only 10-game schedule. The Vols take on Missouri at noon next Saturday in the home opener.