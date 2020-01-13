Vols violations include player promoting replica jersey sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has self-reported an NCAA violation that involved a football player advertising the sale of a replica version of his jersey on Facebook.

That incident was among seven Level III and Level IV violations that Tennessee reported over the last six months. The reports were obtained through a public records request.

School officials didn’t identify the football player involved in the Facebook-related violation that was reported last month.

The player received education on the rules and was held out of athletic competition until the NCAA reinstated him on Dec. 19.