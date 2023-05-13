KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee baseball used the bats to earn a series-opening win over Kentucky on Friday night, 10-6.

The Big Orange exploded for seven runs in the third inning, taking an 8-1 lead, and never looked back. Griffin Merritt hit two of the team’s five home runs in the victory.

Hunter Ensley, Jared Dickey and Christian Moore blasted the other homers on the evening. Merritt led UT with five RBIs in the win.

Andrew Lindsey earned the victory on the mound, hurling 6.2 innings and allowing just two earned runs on six hits.

Tennessee (34-16, 13-12 SEC) continues its series with the Wildcats at 12 p.m. in Knxoville.