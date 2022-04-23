GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – A pair of Tennessee homers were the only runs scored all night, as the Vols chalk up their 16th conference win, 3-0 over the Gators.

The bats for both teams remained quiet until the fifth inning. Luc Lipcius took a big left swing at shot a solo home run over the right field wall, giving the Vols a 1-0 advantage.

In the sixth, Drew Gilbert sent out another Brandon Sproat pitch to right field, extending the Tennessee lead to 3-0.

That was more than enough run support for preseason All-American, Blade Tidwell. The sophomore earned the win after 4.2 scoreless inning. He also added five strikeouts and allowed just two hits. Camden Sewell earned a 4.1 inning save, conceding no hits and striking out the side in the ninth inning.

The Gators managed just two hits on the evening and have totaled just five hits all weekend.

The Vols (36-3, 16-1 SEC) will get head coach Tony Vitello back for the series finale on Sunday. First pitch against the Gators is scheduled for noon.