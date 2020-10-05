Vols turn to face No. 3 Georgia on the road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After its second win of the 2020 season against Mizzou, the Vols are now upping the difficulty level as they face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday — a game that is ripe with storylines.

It starts with the familiarity of the two programs.

Jeremy Pruitt and Kirby Smart worked together for six years at Alabama, and recently, the Vols have done their fair share of poaching from Georgia’s offense, taking offensive coordinator Jim Chaney from the Bulldogs.

If that’s not enough, the Vols have also scored two player transfers in wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs and Knoxville-native offensive lineman Cade Mays.

Mays has solidified himself as a major talking point around college football coverage, and will continue to be throughout the week as he is set to face his former team. One that was alleged to have been a, “toxic environment,” for him.

Head coach for the Vols Jeremy Pruitt was relatively coy on the storyline, insisting it will be almost routine for Mays, who regularly went up against Georgia’s defense in practice.

“Cade’s really happy that he’s getting a chance to play, he’s very thankful for that. He went against most of the guys every single day… they’ll be real familiar with each other.” Vols Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt

Head Coach for the Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s 27-6 victory over Auburn this past Saturday, he believed the Vols were better than the Tigers.

During his media availability Monday, he was asked to explain what was meant by the Vols are better, and he said when he looks at a team, he looks up front first.

Smart stated that the Vols are experienced, big and physical on the line. And when you start there, they’re better than Auburn, according to Smart.

