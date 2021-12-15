Vols turn in Top-15 class on Early Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 7-5 regular season in his first year at the helm of the Tennessee program, head coach Josh Heupel opened the Early Signing Period on Wednesday by bagging 20 new recruits for the program.

According to 247 Sports, seven of those 20 players are four-star caliber, which ranks the Vols’ overall class at 13th in the country and 6th in the SEC.

Both of those ratings are up from a season ago. Heupel shared a few keys that he and his staff focused on over the last year or so. But, he says the ‘Power T’ has a pretty strong draw on its own.

“Why I came to Tennessee is why recruits want to come here too – this is one of the great, iconic traditions in college football,” he said.

“They can see that we’re on that trajectory again. I think they believe in the culture that’s being built, who and what we’re about as a coaching staff – our consistency, the ability to be real with our players. That’s when things are going great and when they’re not. Just excited about what we were able to do here with this group of individuals.”

The culture that Heupel referred to runs on honesty, above all else. He felt its that honesty that has allowed his current players to paint an appealing, yet accurate picture of what it’s like to be a Volunteer.

“Players don’t lie to players and I think that showed in our ability to recruit these guys,” he said. “The time and energy from the time we’ve gotten here of living out ‘Fast, Fun and Real’ every single day has rang true.”

“Our current players see it, feel it and our recruits did too,” he continued. “So, not only do we recruit great players, but we really believe in who they are as people too – that we’re adding to the culture of our locker room in a really positive way.”

In total, the Volunteers added one quarterback, four offensive lineman, two running backs, four wide receivers, four defensive lineman, two linebackers and three defensive backs.

For a profile on all 20 of the signees, you can click here.