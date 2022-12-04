KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee came out in orange on Saturday night against the Braves and dominated the paint in a resounding 94-40 victory.

The Vols recorded 50 points in the paint and nearly doubled up the visitors on the glass (44-23).

Six UT players finished with at least ten points, including a 20-point performance from Olivier Nkamhoua. Freshman Julian Phillips chipped in 18 points and four rebounds in the victory.

Alcorn State was held to just 27 percent shooting and made just 1-of-16 three-point attempts.

No. 13 Tennessee (7-1) welcomes Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday at 7 p.m.