(WJHL) – The 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational will pit orange against orange on the basketball court later this fall.

The tournament released the full bracket on Tuesday, revealing that the Vols will face Syracuse in the event’s opening round on Monday, November 20.

The two schools have split the all-time series on the hardwood, 3-3. The Big Orange has topped ‘Cuse in each of the last two meetings, although the programs have not met since 2002.

This year will mark Tennessee’s fourth appearance at the Maui Invitational, while SU has never lost in its three previous stints in the tournament. Syracuse won the Maui Invitational championship in 1990, 1998 and 2013.

Tip-off from the Lahaina Civic Center is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full look at the tournament bracket, click here.