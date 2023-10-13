KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The No. 19 Tennessee Vols will host the Texas A&M Aggies in Knoxville on Saturday.

Neyland Stadium will be divided into sections of orange and white as Vols fans checkerboard the stadium.

Tennessee goes into the SEC matchup 4-1 after defeating South Carolina 41-20 on Sept. 30 and then enjoying a bye week.

The Aggies come to Knoxville 4-2 after narrowly losing at home to Alabama 26-20.

The Vols and Aggies last faced one another in December 2020. The Vols lost that battle at home 34-13.

The game will mark the end of a three-game homestand for the Vols, who will hit the road to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 21.

Saturday’s game is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will air on CBS.