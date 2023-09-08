KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Volunteers are hosting the Austin Peay Governors Saturday in Knoxville.

The Vols go into their first home game 1-0 after crushing the Virginia Cavaliers 49-13 last week in Nashville. The Governors have yet to find a victory in 2023; they lost to Southern Illinois in their season opener last week.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Saturday marks the home opener for the Vols, but they won’t be in Knoxville for long. On Sept. 16, the Vols head to Florida to play the Gators in their first conference matchup.