Vols to Face Villanova at Hall of Fame Tip-Off

Knoxville, TN — The match-ups for the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament were announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Monday, and Tennessee is set to open against Villanova on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Optimism surrounds the new-look Tennessee roster. Head coach Rick Barnes welcomes the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class to complement a battle-tested crop of veteran returners, highlighted by super-senior forward John Fulkerson and guards Victor Bailey Jr., Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi.

Tennessee and Villanova have met four times previously on the hardwood, with the Wildcats owning a 3-1 advantage. However The Volunteers own a 30-26 all-time record against current members of the Big East Conference.