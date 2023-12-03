KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols will be taking on the University of Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan announced on Sunday that Tennessee would be facing the 10-3 Hawkeyes in Orlando Florida at Camping World Stadium on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Tennessee finished out its season 8-4. Going into their bowl game, the Vols are ranked lower than the Hawkeyes, with Tennessee ranked at 21 while the Hawkeyes are ranked 17th. However, in the latest match between the two teams, the Vols won the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl 45-28.

This is the sixth time the Vols will be appearing in the Citrus Bowl, tying with Georgia, Michigan, Florida, Penn State, Auburn, and LSU for the most time. Tennessee is 4-1 in their last five Orlando bowl trips, the most recent of which was New Year’s Day, 2002.

The Hawkeyes, however, are going to the Citrus Bowl for the second time in three seasons, and their third time overall. In last year’s Citrus Bowl, Iowa lost 20-17 to Kentucky.

The Citrus Bowl will air live on wate, Tennessee announced.

Tickets to the game are available through Ticketmaster.

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is the seventh-oldest collegiate bowl game in the country, beginning as the Tangerine Bowl in 1947, according to the bowl’s website.