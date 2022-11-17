KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols uniforms will look a little different for their next game.

Tennessee released on Twitter their newest helmet design, which is orange with a white stripe and Power T. The helmet keep with the style and design of the other helmets this year, although the face mask does not match the main body color of the helmet.

The helmets are expected to make their debut in Columbia Saturday as they take on South Carolina at 7 p.m.

(University of Tennessee Football)

(University of Tennessee Football)

(University of Tennessee Football)

George Cafego, 21-year-old All-American quarterback for the Tennessee Vols, is shown in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 14, 1939. (AP Photo)

Some fans, including WATE’s Meteorologist Ken Weathers, are ecstatic about the new design. One user explained that this is the first time that Tennessee has had four helmet designs in a year, and the first time the orange helmets have been used since 1948. A photo matching what the user said was worn in 1948 is documented through the Associated Press as being worn on November 14, 1939.

Earlier this year, Tennessee also debuted Smokey Grey helmets and uniforms for their game against LSU which they won 40-13, and a Dark Mode uniform for their game against Kentucky which they won 44-6.