Knoxville, TN — For the second time in his career Tennessee tight end Austin Pope has had to under the knife to repair a herniated disk.
Pope shared the update in a twitter post, saying he had been dealing with a lot of nerve pain stemming from his lower back.
An MRI exam on Monday showed Pope had a herniated disk between the l3-l4 vertebrae, requiring surgery.
The redshirt senior has started 14 of his 33 career games and is primarily a run blocker. He had four catches for 21 yards last season.
Vols tight end goes back under the knife for second back surgery
