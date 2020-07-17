Vols tight end goes back under the knife for second back surgery

Knoxville, TN -- Breaking news tonight the Tennessee Volunteers Emmitt Gooden arguably the Vols best returning defensive lineman has been dismissed from the team after he was arrested on Thursday for felony domestic assault.

Gooden is accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head with a glass jar candle during an argument, according to online police records. His girlfriend sustained lacerations on her left eyebrow and the corner of her left eye that required sutures at the University of Tennessee medical center.