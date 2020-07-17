Vols tight end goes back under the knife for second back surgery

Tennessee Vols

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Knoxville, TN — For the second time in his career Tennessee tight end Austin Pope has had to under the knife to repair a herniated disk.
Pope shared the update in a twitter post, saying he had been dealing with a lot of nerve pain stemming from his lower back.
An MRI exam on Monday showed Pope had a herniated disk between the l3-l4 vertebrae, requiring surgery.
The redshirt senior has started 14 of his 33 career games and is primarily a run blocker. He had four catches for 21 yards last season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story