(WJHL) – A pair of Tennessee Volunteers found new homes on Friday night after being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Alontae Taylor was selected in the second round, 49th overall, by the New Orleans Saints. The senior from Manchester, Tennessee wracked up 60 tackles last fall, including two tackles for loss. Taylor also turned in a pair of interceptions and six pass breakups in a strong campaign.

Big Orange teammate Velus Jones Jr. waited a bit longer to hear his name called. The Alabama native was taken by the Chicago Bears in the third round – 71st overall.

Jones Jr. was a 2021 First Team All-SEC performer as a redshirt senior, snagging 62 catches for 807 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also factored significantly into the Vols’ return game, returning a total of 41 kicks for 900 yards and one score.