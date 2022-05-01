KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – No. 1 Tennessee rebounded from a Saturday loss to pick up its 40th win of the season in a 5-3 series finale victory against No. 19 Auburn.

The Volunteers wasted no time touching home plate, as Drew Gilbert opened the scoring with a sac fly in the first inning. Trey Lipscomb blasted his SEC-best 18th home run just a few batter later to extend the lead, 3-0.

Bobby Peirce brought the Tigers back to life in the fifth inning with a solo home run, while a Cole Foster sac fly cut the lead to 3-2 before the end of the frame.

Peirce did the heavy lifting for the visitors in the sixth inning, as well, driving home the game-tying run with an RBI single.

But, Jordan Beck’s eighth inning, two-run moon shot proved to be the game-winning runs.

The Vols’ Ben Joyce earned the victory on the mound, allowing just one hit and striking out six batters in the final four innings. Joyce also clocked a fastball at more than 105 miles per hour on the afternoon, which is believed to be the fastest ever hurled in a college baseball game.

Next up for the Big Orange is a Tuesday contest with Alabama A&M. First pitch from Lindsey Nelson Stadium is set for 6 p.m.