CLEMSON, SC (WJHL) – Hunter Ensley hit the game-winning RBI for Tennessee on Saturday night in the 14th inning – and was just one of many heroes in a 6-5 win against the Tigers.

The host and No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament appearance to have the Big Orange backed into a corner in the ninth inning. The Vols trailed by two runs and were down to their final strike.

However, Zane Denton launched his second homer of the game – a three-run shot – to put UT in front, 5-4.

The Tigers did not fold, answering back in the bottom of the ninth – down to their last strike – with a Cam Cannarella RBI-double.

Clemson appeared to have won the game on a fielder’s choice in the tenth inning, but a video review revealed Tennessee had successfully completed a double play to end the frame.

The scored remained knotted, 5-5, until the 14th inning when Ensley lined a ball to the gap in right-center field. Maui Ahuna would scored from first base to give the Vols a 6-5 edge.

With the tying run on third base, Tennessee’s Seth Halvorsen secured one final pop out to finish the game, just before 11 p.m. ET.

Denton led the Vols at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with 4 RBI and two runs scored. Ensley and Christian Moore added the other two RBI in the victory.

Chase Dollander (4.1 IP), Chase Burns (6.1 IP) and Halvorsen (3.1 IP) combined to go the distance for Tennessee, allowing five runs on 13 hits, while striking out 15 batters. Halvorsen hurled a hitless outing, while walking just one batter to earn the save.

Tennessee will face the winner of Clemson and Charlotte in the Region Final at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.