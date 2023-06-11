HATTIESBURG, Miss, (WJHL) – The opening game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional took nearly 22 hours to complete, but the Golden Eagles snagged a win over the Vols, 5-3, to take an early lead in the series.

However, that lead disappeared, as the Tennessee offense exploded in Game 2, helping pad an 8-4 victory.

Before the severe weather rolled in Saturday night, Southern Miss got to UT’s Andrew Lindsey, starting with a 2-RBI triple in the first inning. A pair of solo homers in the third and fourth innings extended the edge to 4-0.

The game was delayed in the bottom of the fourth for just over 90 minutes before the teams tried to come back out and play. It didn’t last long. Another delay lasted more than three hours, before officials suspended the rest of the contest to Sunday.

The Vols came out firing in the resumption of Game 1, as Hunter Ensley took a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to score the Big Orange’s first run. Jared Dickey drove home two more runs just moments later, cutting the deficit to just 4-3.

However, the Golden Eagles would add an insurance run in the sixth inning to secure the victory.

Just hours later, in Game 2, Southern Miss looked to be on their way to Omaha.

The home team plated four runs in the third inning, roughing up Chase Dollander on the mound. But, the UT offense came to the rescue in the fourth inning.

Griffin Merritt started the party with an RBI single to right field. Blake Burke followed it up with a monster two-run homer on his 20th birthday, pulling the Vols to within 4-3.

Jared Dickey cracked the game open with a bases-clearing knock to center, followed by a fielding error, to put Tennessee in front, 6-4. The Vols would get two more on an RBI groundout and another error.

Dollander settled in nicely for UT in Game 2, pitching 8.0 innings, allowing those four early runs on seven hits and striking out seven batters. Chase Burns got the final three outs to seal the deal.

The Hattiesburg Super Regional will be decided by a winner-take-all Game 3 on Monday. Time of the first pitch is still TBD.