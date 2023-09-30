KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee poured on the points Saturday night in Neyland Stadium, as the Big Orange earned a resounding victory over the Gamecocks, 41-20.

On a night that honored the 1998 national championship squad, the Vols tallied nearly 500 yards of total offense. Jaylen Wright led the way on the ground with 16 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Milton finished the game 21-of-32 for 239 yards, while throwing a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Big Orange defense swarmed the backfield all night long, sacking opposing quarterback Spencer Rattler six times in the win.

Tennessee (4-1) will have an open week before welcoming Texas A&M on Saturday, October 14.