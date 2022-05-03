KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – No. 1 Tennessee launched five home runs on Tuesday night to put away Alabama A&M, 14-1, while also setting a new program single-season home run total at 108.

The Big Orange’s previous single-season record stood at 107 home runs, which was set back in 1998.

Sunday’s hero, Jordan Beck, opened the scoring with a three-run blast to left field, quickly putting the home team on top 3-0.

After another Beck RBI single in the second inning, Kyle Booker drove a home run over the left field wall, as well in the fourth inning. The two-run homer was part of a four-run fourth, which extended the lead to 8-0.

Blake Burke hit his first long ball of the season in the fifth inning, pushing the lead to double digits at 11-0.

Solo home runs from Ethan Payne and Logan Steenstra in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, set the record.

The Volunteers rolled out ten different pitchers in the victory, who combined to allow just four hits and one earned run while striking out nine batters.

Tennessee (41-4) will travel to Lexington for a three-game series with Kentucky. First pitch is set for Thursday, May 5 at 7 p.m.