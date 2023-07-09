KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Vols’ pitching staff wasn’t quite as dominant in 2023 as it was the season prior. However, 2024 seems promising with the return of rising sophomore, AJ Russell.

The Franklin, Tennessee native was with Kirby Connell in the Model City on Saturday night. The two of them, alongside teammate Charlie Taylor, spent the evening meeting and greeting Big Orange fans.

On the diamond this spring, the righty had a stellar freshman campaign. He pitched 30.1 innings, keeping his ERA to an astounding 0.89. He allowed just three earned runs all season, while striking out 47 batters.

The impressive stat line earned Russell First Team Freshman All-American honors, as well as a spot on the National College Baseball Writers of America’s Third Team All-American list.

“It’s awesome, it’s so cool,” he said on Saturday. “I never really thought coming in that I was going to be anywhere near this position whatsoever. So, just having those accolades and stuff like that – it was really cool.”

“I still have a ton of ways I need to improve and to get better, but it went as best as I thought it could have gone for me.”