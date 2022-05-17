Knoxville, TN — The New York Gatorade player of the year Tobe Awaka, a 6-foot-8 power forward from the Bronx, New York, has committed to Tennessee basketball.

Awaka averaged 19.2 points and 13.9 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game last season at Cardinal Hayes High, and he played in the same AAU program as UT point guard Zakai Zeigler.

Aikawa who had offers from Maryland, Pittsburgh, St. Johns, and others could choose to reclassify to join them in the 2022 class.

Tennessee has immediate numbers needed in the frontcourt, but Awaka could be the answer, as they wait for the final decision on reclassification.