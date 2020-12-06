Vols reaction to falling to No. 6 Florida, 31-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Despite giving up just 19 rushing yards and making multiple timely stops, Florida’s passing attack was too much for Tennessee to overcome in a 31-19 defeat on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee true-freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey completed 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 111 yards and his first career touchdown toss in his first career start for UT (2-6).

Bailey became the fourth ever Tennessee true-freshman signal caller to make his first career start against a top-10 opponent, joining Erik Ainge, Josh Dobbs and Brian Mauer.

The Vols return to action next week with a road contest against Vanderbilt. Kickoff time for that game is still to be determined.

