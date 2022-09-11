PITTSBURGH, PA (WJHL) – Despite trailing by ten points twice in the first half, No. 24 Tennessee used an overtime touchdown from Cedric Tillman to defeat No. 17 Pittsburgh, 34-27.

The Volunteers gave up a pair of long touchdown plays in the first half – a 76-yard run from Israel Abanikanda and a 57-yard strike from Kedon Slovis to Gavin Bartholomew – to take a 17-7 lead.

The Volunteers came alive in the second quarter, ripping off 17 straight points to close the half.

Hendon Hooker dropped one in the bucket to Bru McCoy from 32 yards away, and then five minutes later, Jabari Small pounded the ball into the endzone from a yard away.

Chase McGrath’s 37-yard field goal to close the second quarter gave the Big Orange a 24-17 edge.

The teams traded field goals in the second half, before Pitt’s Nick Patti played hero on 4th & goal with under 3 minutes to play. The backup quarterback tossed it to Jared Wayne for a four-yard strike, tying the game 27-27, and sending it to overtime.

In the extra period, Hooker slung a ball to Cedric Tillman for a 28-yard score, giving the lead back to the Vols. Pitt was all but finished after Trevon Flowers dragged Patti down for a sack on the following Panthers possession.

Hendon Hooker completed 27-of-42 passes on the evening for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Jabari Small carried the ball ten times for just 18 yards, but was crucial in short-yardage situations, scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Jalin Hyatt was Hooker’s top target, hauling in eleven balls for 73 yards, while Tillman caught nine passes for 162 yards.

“I missed some throws at the beginning of the game – we missed some catches and missed some blocks,” Hooker said after the game. “But you know, at the end of the day – we kept pushing and taking that step forward and that’s all we can hope for.”

“Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back,” Vols head coach Josh Heupel said, “and then we’ve got to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.”

The Vols (2-0) will return home next Saturday to face non-conference foe Akron at 7 p.m.