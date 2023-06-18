OMAHA, Neb. (WJHL) – Tennessee turned on the offense late against the Tigers in their first-ever College World Series matchup, but LSU proved to be too much in a 6-3 victory on Saturday night.

The Vols got all they could handle from opposing starting pitcher, Paul Skenes. The junior dominated for much of the game, going 7.2 innings allowing just five hits and two earned runs, while striking out 12 batters.

Gavin Dugas started the scoring for the Tigers in the second inning with a solo home run, while Tre’ Morgan extended that lead to 2-0 in the third with an RBI groundout.

Tennessee starter Andrew Lindsey pitched 3.2 innings for the Big Orange, conceding five hits and two earned runs, while striking out four.

The Tigers would not strike again until the sixth inning, as Brayden Jobert roped an RBI triple to the gap in right-center field. Jordan Thompson would score Jobert on an RBI single in the next at-bat, pushing the lead to 4-0.

With a seventh-inning sac fly extending the lead to 5-0, UT finally came alive at the dish. Maui Ahuna registered his first hit of the night in the eighth inning – an RBI single up the middle – to put Tennessee on the board, 5-1.

Hunter Ensley led the Vols with three hits on the night, the biggest coming in the form of a two-run homer later in the eighth, chopping the LSU lead to 5-3.

However, Jobert sealed the deal for LSU with an insurance long ball in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Vols struck out 14 times as a team in the defeat, their highest total since being set down 16 times against Clemson in the NCAA Regional.

Tennessee drops down to the loser’s bracket in the College World Series. The Vols will face No. 8 Stanford in an elimination game on Monday at 2 p.m. ET.