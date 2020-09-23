Vols R-senior Brandon Kennedy talks about the chemistry of offensive line

Knoxville, TN — When the Tennessee Volunteers kick off on Saturday night there will be one Volunteer who will be going through his 6th opening night with two different teams.

After missing nearly the entire 2018 season, Brandon Kennedy was granted a sixth year of eligibility with the Vols. The former Alabama graduate joined the big orange after the sec had to change its graduate transfer rule in order for Kennedy to be eligible immediately.

Kennedy will have the most experience on an offensive line that is all 5-stars and he feels the chemistry couldn’t be better.

I think we have better chemistry now because throughout this whole fall camp we’ve relied on some guys that may not usually get certain opportunities. They’ve been able to learn and grow and also some of the young guys have been able to get more opportunities. This whole pandemic has allowed them to come along, and we feel great going into the first game at who we will have out there, says Kennedy.”