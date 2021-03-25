Vols quarterback Kaidon Salters is currently suspended

Knoxville, TN — A new era of Tennessee football got underway this afternoon when the Vols took the field for the start of spring ball under new head coach Josh Heupel, but unfortunately they were missing a key member from the 2021 recruiting class.

Earlier this month when a group of players was suspended after an off-field incident on campus we heard from the UT police crime department that 3 were freshmen and one was an unnamed juvenile who turns out to be highly touted freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter.

The four players were charged with simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia in connection with an incident on March 9 at a campus residence hall…

Members of the media were not aware of this until the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Salter, who’s from Cedar Hill, Texas and a 4-star prospect was not on the field today.

Josh Heupel: “There’s high expectations, high standards to represent Tennessee football, and at the same time we’re going to stay true to those kids and support them as they go through this process, and as we gain information, we’ll be able to share that. We got a long ways to go but I do like this group cause they’re prideful, they care, they’re coachable, they’re gonna work extremely hard when they step between the white lines. They’ve done that in the offseason program, they did that today. If we continue to build on that everyday then we’re gonna give ourselves a chance.”