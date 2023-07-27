Greeneville, TN — It might have been a week late, but Tennessee Volunteer quarterback Joe Milton III made his way to Greeneville tonight for the 22nd Champions Dinner for the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County.

Because of the SEC Media Day in Nashville last week Milton had to postpone his stop to Greeneville to help raise money for the many children throughout the county…. The Champions Dinner is known for its dynamic speakers which have included past speakers such as Pat Summitt, Phil Fulmer, Tee Martin, Dale Ellis, Rick Barnes, Josh Dobbs, Grant Williams, Dale Murphy and many more… Milton the strong-armed, veteran quarterback who led the Vols to a Orange bowl victory over Clemson and was named MVP says their is still work to be done with his game.

“I’m comfortable, but I’m not complacent, you know? I’m willing to learn something new every day from him. From him. And also in Coach Hodges and Coach Mitch, you know, they bring something new to the table every day. And, you know, whatever it takes to do to win, you know, I’m willing to do that. And whatever they say that needs to be done, they get it done. You know, the chemistry with the team is great. You know, everybody get along with each other. There’s not no mean argument is how it was in 20, 21 season that kind of showed on, you know, what the schedule looked like and how we finished. But you know, 20, 22 and 20, 23 is going to be a lot different, you know, it’s when it’s one or two, we had a great season in 11-2 too, but we’re looking, you know, we’re going to feed it. And in order to do that you got to be happy, got to be happy with each other and willing to fight for each other.”

Milton told some of the young audience to always have fun and enjoy being a kid always respect your parents and love your loved ones.