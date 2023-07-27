GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton made an appearance at the Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County Champions Dinner Thursday evening.

The senior quarterback was the keynote speaker at the event.

Milton is set to follow in the footsteps of former Vol Hendon Hooker who had a stellar season for the team before tearing his ACL late in the 2022 season.

Fall camp gets going for the Vols on Aug. 2, and Milton said that he’s already excited to get the ball rolling with his teammates.

Milton got plenty of game action toward the end of last season in Head Coach Josh Heupel’s system. Milton says that he’s comfortable, but not complacent. He said that there’s still plenty to learn.

“Whatever it takes to win, I’m willing to do that,” Milton said. “Whatever they say needs to be done, I get it done.”

The Volunteers have big goals going into the season. They fell just short of a berth into the College Football Playoff last year. Milton said that the team’s goal is to win each and every week.

“For the team, it’s to win as well,” Milton said. “Just make sure everyone around me gets better each day.”

Milton said that he’s excited about the team’s chemistry heading into this season.

“2022 we had a great season, but we’re looking to go undefeated,” Milton said. “In order to do that, you’ve got to be happy and happy with each other.”

Milton is heading into his senior season and has plenty of experience under his belt. He said that a win is a win no matter how old one is. However, he said that his preparation during the week will translate to wins.

“The more that you prepare for the game and the more your team feels comfortable with you, things will go right,” Milton said.

The Volunteers begin their season on Sept. 2 against Virginia. That will be a neutral site game in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.