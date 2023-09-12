Greeneville, TN — The Tennessee Volunteers basketball floor general Zakai Zeigler was in Greeneville tonight speaking to the Holston United Methodist Home for children.

The 5 foot 9 point guard from Bronx, New York is trying to fight his way back from a season ending ACL tear while facing arkansas on senior night last season. Rehab has been slow and tedious but the high powered guard who had to hid in train cars so he’d have a place to sleep is expected to reach 100% by late fall.

“I was able to see things differently from a coach’s standpoint, and I could see the game more and more. I feel like the game now has slowed down to me, and I feel like the game can be easier when I come back. We have is going really well right now. There’s no telling what time I can get back, but I just want to tell everybody right now that I’ll be back soon and everybody thinks at the time. I’m doing really, really well.”

Vols coach Rick Barnes noted that the team will continue to be cautious with Zeigler’s progression through rehab and that Zeigler does not have a set return date.