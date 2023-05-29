KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee will begin its fourth-straight NCAA Baseball Regional appearance in South Carolina this weekend. The Big Orange were named the No. 2 seed in the Clemson Regional on Monday’s NCAA Baseball Selection Show.

The host and No. 1 seed in the regional, the Clemson Tigers, are the fourth-overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Conference USA champions, Charlotte, and Atlantic Sun champions, Lipscomb round out the regional field.

Tennessee will open double-elimination play against Charlotte on Friday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

The Vols have defeated the 49ers in four of the six all-time meeting, however, Charlotte shutout UT in the last meeting, 9-0, in 2021.