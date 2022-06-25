KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee football program grabbed its third safety commit in the Class of 2023 over the weekend, as John Slaughter accepted a scholarship offer with the Big Orange during his official visit.

The Southaven rising senior is the 13th ranked player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 61 safety in the Class of 2023, according to 247 Sports.

At 6-foot-1 inches tall and 194 pounds, Slaughter had offers from Florida State, Ole Miss and others, but decided Saturday that Tennessee was the best fit.

Slaughter is the eleventh commit to the Volunteers’ 2023 class. Tennessee now has the eleventh-ranked recruiting class in the country for 2023.