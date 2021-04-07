Vols phenom Keon Johnson declares for the NBA Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee guard Keon Johnson will enter the 2021 NBA Draft after one year on Rocky Top that saw him named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported that Johnson will forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility by hiring an agent. Johnson confirmed his decision to enter the draft in a social media post Thursday.

The Shelbyville native follows another Tennessee freshman, Jaden Springer, as the latest to enter the NBA Draft.

“The NBA has always been my goal, but I never expected it to come this soon,” Johnson told ESPN. “I really don’t care what number I get drafted at. I just want to go somewhere I fit in that organization. Where I can keep developing and find my niche.”

https://twitter.com/WATESports/status/1359834445101039616?s=20

Johnson, the No. 6 NBA prospect in the ESPN 100, was named to the SEC’s all-freshman team after averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25 minutes per game. He was rated a five-star prospect coming out of high school and is considered a potential NBA lottery pick.

The NBA Draft will take place on July 29 with the first round broadcast live on ABC. The Draft Lottery will be held on June 22.