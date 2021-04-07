Vols phenom Keon Johnson declares for the NBA Draft

Tennessee Vols

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee’s Keon Johnson plays against Alabama during the NCAA college basketball Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee guard Keon Johnson will enter the 2021 NBA Draft after one year on Rocky Top that saw him named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported that Johnson will forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility by hiring an agent. Johnson confirmed his decision to enter the draft in a social media post Thursday.

The Shelbyville native follows another Tennessee freshman, Jaden Springer, as the latest to enter the NBA Draft.

“The NBA has always been my goal, but I never expected it to come this soon,” Johnson told ESPN. “I really don’t care what number I get drafted at. I just want to go somewhere I fit in that organization. Where I can keep developing and find my niche.”

https://twitter.com/WATESports/status/1359834445101039616?s=20

Johnson, the No. 6 NBA prospect in the ESPN 100, was named to the SEC’s all-freshman team after averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25 minutes per game. He was rated a five-star prospect coming out of high school and is considered a potential NBA lottery pick.

The NBA Draft will take place on July 29 with the first round broadcast live on ABC. The Draft Lottery will be held on June 22.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story